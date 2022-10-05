High pressure in the region will again bring a bright day to the Miami Valley. We will see a ton of sun through the afternoon hours, with just a few, thin high clouds arriving late. Temperatures will start chilly, in the 40s, but will warm into the mid-70s this afternoon.

Overnight, it will become partly cloudy. We’ll see more clouds around through the day Thursday, but will continue to enjoy dry conditions. By Thursday night, a cold front will move in. There will not be a lot of moisture for the front to work with, so there is just a slight chance of a few spotty showers.

TODAY: Sunny and a little warmer. High 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 50

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued pleasant. High 76

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty light showers possible. Low 47

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a shower in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy and much cooler. High 57

Much cooler air will move in behind the front on Friday. Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 50s. Friday night, we expect lows in the mid 30s with frost likely.