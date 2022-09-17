Today featured temperatures in the lower 80s. Overnight will be quiet with mostly clear to clear skies around the area. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer, getting to 86 in Dayton. Lots of sunshine to end the weekend, but as we get to the overnight hours, chances of showers and thunderstorms increase, and that chance lasts into Monday. Wednesday features temperatures near 90 degrees. A very cold air mass will then move place bringing highs in the upper 60s, lower 70s by Thursday and Friday.



Tonight: A low of 63 degrees. Mostly Clear skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 86 degrees. Sunny and breezy conditions.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 67 degrees. Thunderstorms possible late.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction