Another great day to get outside with highs getting to the upper 50s here in the Miami Valley. There will be a small chance of a shower in the afternoon, with showers likely overnight. They will move out before the morning commute Wednesday. A wind advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. tonight until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Winds will gust upwards of 45 mph tomorrow, with lots of sunshine and temperatures up into the mid-60s. Thursday features a chance for some strong storms in the afternoon/evening, with damaging winds being the main threat.

