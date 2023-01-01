Beginning the year with some great weather outside. Gloomy but temperatures getting into the 50s. Tonight we don’t drop too far as southerly flow and cloudy skies keep temperatures in the upper 40s, followed by a surge in warm air thanks to a warm front tomorrow that will bring 60 degree weather on Monday. It will be a nice day out, with cloudy skies, but staying dry until the evening when showers move through and continue into Tuesday morning. We will see heavy rain at times overnight Monday and could see around 1-1.5 inches of rainfall when this system moves out. Temperatures crash as a cold front moves through early Wednesday and highs fall to the 30s by Thursday. Looking relatively dry the second half of the week, but some rain is possible by next weekend.



Tonight: A low of 48 degrees. Patchy fog, cloudy, and a chance for light drizzle.

Tomorrow: A high of 60 degrees. Cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 55 degrees. Heavy rain at times.

