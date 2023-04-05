**WIND ADVISORY FROM 8 A.M. TO 8 P.M.**



A strong storm will bring gusty wind and the potential for severe thunderstorms today. The best chance of damaging wind, hail and tornadoes will be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes are all threats today.

Evening thunderstorms will taper to showers overnight. A few may linger across the southeast early Thursday, but dry weather returns Thursday afternoon. It will be a mostly cloudy, cooler day.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some could be severe. High 80

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms tapering to scattered showers. Cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 45

THURSDAY: A few morning showers, especially southeast of Dayton. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 58

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, nice and mild. High 60

Sunshine will continue through the Easter weekend. Temperatures will be warming again, as well, with highs near 70 for Easter Sunday.