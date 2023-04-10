Temperatures today getting up to the upper 60s for most of this afternoon. Overnight will be quiet with a few clouds and lows getting to the lower 40s. Tomorrow we hit the mid 70s. Another great day with lots of sunshine. Winds around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow night will be in the 50s with partly cloudy skies. Sunshine continues for the rest of the week, but partly cloudy on Friday. Highs approaching the 80s the second half of the week. A system will move through on the weekend. We will see chances of thunderstorms later on Saturday and into Sunday. Cooler temps follow next work week.

