A shower or thunderstorm is possible mid to late morning across the far northern Miami Valley. Specifically, Mercer, Auglaize or Logan counties could see a little rain, but most of the day will actually be dry. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and warm and more humid conditions. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Tonight a shower or thunderstorm is possible, and any of them could produce heavy rain or gusty wind. This is something we will also have to deal with on Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely, and heavy downpours, wind and hail will all be possible. Stay weather aware this week!

TODAY: Passing shower/storm across the north this morning, otherwise partly sunny, warm and more humid. High 88

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, muggy and mild with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Low 70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and very humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 88

It looks like we’ll see a break in rain chances on Friday. Typical July weather will continue, with highs in the upper 80s and humid conditions.