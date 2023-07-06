Humidity remains high today, and as a cold front moves in, we expect scattered showers and thunderstorms. While the overall severe threat is low, any cell could produce heavy rainfall, and there is the potential for gusty wind.

Any showers lingering this evening will come to an end tonight. Dry weather is expected on Friday. Highs will reach the low 80s, and humidity will drop, so we will end the week pleasantly warm.

TODAY: Clouds mixed with some sun at times, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. High 86

TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm then becoming partly cloudy. Low 65

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and turning less humid. High 82

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid again with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

Rain chances return over the weekend. Scattered showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, but there will also be some dry time.