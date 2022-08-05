A warm and very humid airmass remains in place across the Miami Valley. Today will not be a washout, but at any point we could have a shower or thunderstorm. Any of the storms could produce heavy downpours causing low visibility and ponding on roads.

The weekend will feature even more dry time, but the threat of rain does not completely go away. The chance looks greatest in the afternoon hours.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers or thunderstorms. Low 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

A slow moving front will finally push through the Miami Valley through the middle part of next week. This will bring in drier and less humid air by Thursday.