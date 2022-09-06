Warm, humid and unsettled weather will continue today. Rain coverage, however, will be much less than it was over the weekend. So a lot of communities will stay dry, with a mix of sun and clouds. But where those isolated showers/storms do pop up, heavy rain is possible.

Any rain will taper off overnight, with partly cloudy sky expected. Wednesday will be a dry day, with humidity decreasing and a good deal of sun expected.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. High 78

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and less humid. High 80

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 81

Sunshine will continue on Thursday, along with the lower humidity. Dry weather is expected through the end of the week, with more showers and thunderstorms likely over the weekend.