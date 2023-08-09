We will see some sunshine through the first part of today, but we expect increasing afternoon clouds. Humidity will also be on the rise, and the potential for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm is there. Rain becomes likely tonight, and could be heavy at times.

Showers and thunderstorms increase in coverage after 9pm. Localized flooding will be possible, especially if thunderstorms develop and move over the same locations repeatedly. These will linger into Thursday morning before ending. There will be dry time Thursday, even with some sun, but the potential of an isolated afternoon shower or storm will be there.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, warm and becoming more humid. A slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. High 83

TONIGHT: Cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some could produce heavy rainfall. Low 67

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with some lingering showers. Decreasing clouds for the afternoon with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High 82

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and humid. Just a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. High 87

Rain chances will again be rising Friday night, and will continue into Saturday. It looks like a warm, humid weekend.