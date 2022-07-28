Today looks like a pretty seasonable late July day! Highs will be in the mid 80s, and it will feel humid. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. There is just a slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm.

Tonight, rain chances increase as a cold front moves in. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, with heavy rain and gusty wind possible in any thunderstorm that moves through. We may see a lingering shower across the far south on Friday morning, but it will dry out and gradually turn less humid Friday afternoon.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 86

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 65

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds, and turning less humid. High 80

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 81

We will enjoy some fantastic summer weather this weekend. Saturday morning will feel refreshingly cool, with readings in the upper 50s. The afternoon will be pleasantly warm, with highs in the low 80s. On Sunday it gets a bit warmer, but humidity will stay in check. It looks dry all weekend.