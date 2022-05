One more day of dry weather, above normal highs and plenty of sunshine. Over the upcoming weekend rain chances return to the Miami Valley.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. High 83

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Low 62

SATURDAY: AM sunshine, PM scattered shower and a few storms possible. Still warm. High 83.

Highs continue in the 80s on Sunday before cooling into the 70s for several days next week. Chances of showers and a few storms Sunday and Monday.