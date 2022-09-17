Once again the Miami Valley has so many outdoor events to enjoy and the weather will be perfect. Warming up quickly today to around 80 by noon. Temperatures rise to around 85 today. High pressure stays in control for the weekend bringing a great day on Sunday as well.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High near 85

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85.

Hang on for a A roller coaster ride this upcoming week with temperatures climbing to around 90 by mid week before cooling down into the 70s. Chances of showers and a few storms on Monday and mid week.