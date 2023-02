Temperatures today be very warm for this time of year. We will hit 52 this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. As the sun goes down, showers will move in and continue through much of the night. The work commute will be wet with showers early in the day. A high wind watch is in effect through the day tomorrow as a strong low pressure moves through bringing gusts in the afternoon up to 60 mph. Temperatures briefly fall off on Saturday before returning back to the 50s.

