We will enjoy another warm day, with low humidity. Dry weather will continue with mostly sunny conditions expected. Winds will be pretty light.

Tonight, a cold front will move into the Miami Valley. There is a chance of a passing shower, but this will be mainly north of I-70, and the chance is very low. There will be a push of cooler air behind the front for Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 82

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with some clouds late and a slight shower chance. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a little breezy and much cooler. High 75

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

It will warm up again Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s expected. It then looks like a hotter holiday weekend.