Tonight will be clear and cool with lows around 50. Friday will be another warm, dry day with highs in the upper 70s. Rain moves in Friday evening after sunset.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, partly sunny in the afternoon, warm. High 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers developing, chance of thunder. Low 58

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers. High 64

As low pressure tracks across the region Saturday, rain chances remain high. Even though it will be mostly cloudy, there will be the possibility of a few breaks in the clouds to allow viewing of the partial solar eclipse. Sunday will be even cooler with a few spotty light rain showers still possible.