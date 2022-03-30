A Wind Advisory will be in effect for all of the Miami Valley from noon Wednesday through 6am Thursday. During this time, wind will be sustained 15-25 mph with gusts around 45 mph. This could cause minor property damage, downed tree limbs and a few power outages. It will be much warmer this afternoon, with high temperatures surging into the mid and upper 70s.

Tonight, a strong cold front will move in. Gusty wind will continue, with showers and the chance of a thunderstorm developing. There could be a few severe thunderstorm warnings because of wind. Thursday will feature cooler temperatures and continued windy conditions.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, very windy and much warmer. Slight shower chance. High 78

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and cool with showers and the chance of thunder. Low 55

THURSDAY: Cloudy, windy and cooler with a few scattered showers. High 55 and falling in the afternoon

FRIDAY: Morning rain/snow showers possible, then mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 48

We can’t rule out a few rain/snow showers in colder air Friday morning. It will dry out in the afternoon, but temperatures will remain chilly.