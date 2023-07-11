We will see a few scattered clouds tonight. Wednesday looks partly sunny and more humid. We do see a slight chance of some spotty showers or thunderstorms later in the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and more humid with a late day shower or thunderstorm possible, especially north of I-70. High 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Low near 70

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87

The threat of thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday night, and there is a chance for some stronger storms. Thursday looks like another day with some dry time, but also the lingering threat of showers and thunderstorms.