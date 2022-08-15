We have mostly dry weather in the forecast through the first half of the week. The potential for any showers will remain limited to the afternoon hours, and coverage will be isolated. It will be warm and just a tad humid, with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be dry overnight into Tuesday morning. Again in the afternoon, we can’t rule out a couple isolated showers from popping up.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm with a 10% chance of an isolated afternoon shower. High 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 60

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon shower. High 79

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a 20% chance of an isolated shower. High 80

Those low rain chances linger through the middle part of the week. Dry conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday. We’ll enjoy more sun those days, and slightly warmer temperatures.