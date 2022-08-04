We are entering a very active weather pattern that will continue through the start of next week. Each day will be warm, very humid, and will have the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms, at times.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s, with readings topping out in the mid 80s on Friday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and very humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

A cold front will finally come through Tuesday of next week. This will help to usher in drier, less humid air for mid-week.