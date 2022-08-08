It will continue to feel miserably humid today, as temperatures top out in the upper 80s. Scattered showers will move across the northern Miami Valley early this morning, and there will be the slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm anywhere, this afternoon.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms become more likely as a slow moving cold front pushes into the region. This will keep the chance of scattered showers and storms going on Tuesday, as humid conditions continue.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few showers or thunderstorms possible. High 88

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 70

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower, mainly south. Otherwise becoming partly sunny, and slightly less humid. High 83

A secondary cold front will move through Thursday night. That is the one that will really drop humidity for Friday and the weekend.