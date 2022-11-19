Another cold front is moving into the Miami Valley this evening. This will bring the chance of a few flurries, especially across the northern counties. Any accumulation will be light; generally just a dusting of snow is expected. The front will bring in a push of colder air. With brisk west winds, lows tonight will drop into the mid teens.

Sunday will be a dry, sunny, and cold day. We expect highs to only reach up near 30-degrees. After this, a warming trend will begin going into next week.

TONIGHT: Clouds early, with a flurry possible… then clearing, breezy and very cold. Low 15

SUNDAY: Sunny, breezy and cold. High 30

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy and chilly. High 45

TUESDAY: Sunny and cool. High 49

Highs will be in the mid 40s on Monday, and 50-degree highs will return by the middle part of the week.