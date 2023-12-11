Under high pressure, clear skies are expected tonight along with cold temperatures. We will see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday along with slightly warmer temperatures.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 26

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. High 47

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and cold. Low 25

WEDNESDAY: Some morning clouds, becoming mostly sunny but chilly. High 42

Dry weather is expected all week long. Some colder air moves in for Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures moderate again later in the week.