More spotty showers and the chance of thunder will develop tonight and into Wednesday. We could see some heavier downpours in any thunderstorm that moves through. Wednesday also looks warmer and more humid.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few spotty showers, chance of late night thunder. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70

THURSDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84

A cold front will finally move through on Thursday. This will bring one more day with the threat of showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, it will dry out and turn less humid for Friday and Air Show weekend.