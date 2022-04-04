The chance of showers will loom each day this week. Today, the best chance will be through the morning hours. It should dry out after lunchtime, with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions expected.

Tonight looks mostly cloudy and dry, but rain chances return on Tuesday. It looks like we’ll see periods of steadier rain through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be fairly close to normal for this time of year, with highs in the upper 50s.

TODAY: Scattered morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High 58

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 43

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. High 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered showers and the chance of thunderstorms. High 63

Wednesday will feature showers and the chance of a few thunderstorms. It will be the warmest day of the week, with highs into the low and mid 60s.