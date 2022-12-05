Some showers develop tonight, and a few will continue to be possible on Tuesday. Highs will be cool, right around 50 degrees, but that is a little bit above normal. It will get a bit warmer mid-week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with scattered showers possible. Low 40

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. High 50

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cool with a few showers. Low 45

WEDNESDAY: A few morning showers, then mostly cloudy and cool. High 54

A few showers will linger into Wednesday morning before ending. A warming trend continues. Highs reach the mid-50s Wednesday afternoon.