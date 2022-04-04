Tonight looks mostly dry, but rain chances return on Tuesday. It looks like we’ll see periods of steadier rain through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be fairly close to normal for this time of year with highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 43

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of light rain, best chance in the afternoon. High 58

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cool with a few evening showers. Low near 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered showers and the chance of thunderstorms. High 63

Wednesday will feature showers and the chance of a few thunderstorms. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs into the low and mid 60s. High temperatures drop back into the upper 40s by the end of the week.