There will be quite a bit of dry time today, but we continue to see the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. They will be most likely in the mid-late afternoon hours. We have a marginal severe risk, and any thunderstorm will have the potential to produce strong wind or hail.

Evening thunderstorms taper off, and there will be some clearing overnight. Clouds will move back in on Wednesday, and it will be another day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance is best by late afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 78

TONIGHT: Evening shower/thunderstorm, then turning less humid with some clearing. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and less humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day. High 80

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 75

Thursday will be the next day we don’t have to worry about the threat of rain. It looks pleasantly warm, with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances return on Friday.