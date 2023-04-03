A front stalled near the Miami Valley will keep unsettled weather around through Tuesday. There is the potential for spotty showers and an isolated thunderstorm. We will enjoy a warming trend with high temperatures reaching the 70s.

Highs will push into the upper 70s Wednesday ahead of a cold front, and it will be windy. A strong cold front will be moving through the region Wednesday afternoon and evening, and this will bring a very good chance of thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a slight late night shower chance. Low 53

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer with a few scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 76

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a chance of a late night shower or thunderstorm. Low 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 77

After the front moves through, dry weather returns for the rest of the week. It will be cooler Thursday with highs in the upper 50s expected. Morning lows drop into the 30s on Friday.