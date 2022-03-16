Unseasonably warm today with plenty of sunshine. A storm system affected the southeastern U.S. will pass to our east later tonight and on Thursday. This may bring in some clouds to our southern and eastern counties this afternoon and on Thursday.

TODAY: Lots of sun and warm. High 73

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 47

ST. PATRICK’S DAY (THURSDAY): Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 74

Showers and a few storms are possible on Friday. Chances for soggy weather continue into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look windy with temperatures in the 50s.