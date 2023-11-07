Tonight, a warm front will lift into the area, bringing an increase in cloud cover after midnight. We can’t rule out some spotty light showers late tonight and into Wednesday morning. The sun will then gradually come out for Wednesday afternoon, and it will again warm up into the 70s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a late night shower possible. Low 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy morning with a few light showers, then becoming partly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers, mainly after midnight, chance of thunder. Low 54

THURSDAY: Early morning shower possible, then becoming partly sunny, breezy and seasonably cool. High 60

A cold front will come through early Thursday, and this will usher in cooler air for the end of the week and the Veteran’s Day weekend. It looks like a lot of sun for Saturday and Sunday.