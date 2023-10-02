We will continue to enjoy comfortably cool mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons. A cold front will push in late Thursday through Friday, bringing our next chance of much-needed rain.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 58

TUESDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. High 86

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low near 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. High 86

After the warm stretch, temperatures will drop at the end of the week, and it will feel much more like fall for the upcoming weekend. We may not get out of the 50s on Saturday, and some places may see 30s Sunday morning.