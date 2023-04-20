Southerly winds will increase ahead of a cold front today. Wind will gust to 30 mph at times, and high temperatures will soar into the low 80s. Relative humidity will drop this afternoon, and a Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. This is to alert people of a greater fire danger. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged, as any fire could spread rapidly.

Overnight, clouds will increase. As the cold front moves in on Friday, showers will develop. There is also a chance of thunder. The front will move slowly across the area, as low pressure develops and lifts along the boundary Friday night. This will keep rain chances high through early Saturday. There will be dry time Saturday afternoon, but the weekend looks much cooler.

TODAY: Partly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. High 82

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, breezy and mild. Low 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and seasonable with scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 68

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Turning chilly. Low 46

SATURDAY: Cloudy with early morning showers, then gradual sunshine. Still a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Cooler. High 53

Sunday’s high temperature will struggle to get much above 50 degrees. Sunday night, as the clouds break up, we expect areas of frost to develop. Lows will drop into the mid-30s through Monday morning.