A perfect weekend to enjoy the last of the fall colors. Ample sunshine along with above average highs will make afternoons nice and warm. The warm weather continues into the first part of next week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 76

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and mild. Low 53

SUNDAY: Continued breezy and warm. High 78

Next storm system to bring in chances of rain develops Tuesday evening and Wednesday. Otherwise the rest of the week brings highs in the 60s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.