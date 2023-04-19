Look for mostly clear skies tonight and temperatures not as cold as the last couple of nights, only dropping into the 50s. Thursday will be even warmer than Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s, and the wind will pick up. We expect a southwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph, and occasional gusts 30 to 35 mph. Dry weather will continue.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warm. High 82 (record high is 85 set in 1915)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloudiness, breezy and mild with a chance of late night showers. Low near 60

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with showers and the chance of thunder. High 68

A cold front moving in on Friday will bring the return of showers and the chance of thunder. Temperatures will be cooler, but seasonable, with highs in the upper 60s. It looks even cooler over the weekend. Showers will linger into Saturday morning.