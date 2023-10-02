We will continue to enjoy comfortably cool mornings, and pleasantly warm afternoons. Full sun will be with us today and Tuesday, with just a few clouds expected Wednesday. Dry weather is in the forecast through that time.

The next front will push in late Thursday through Friday, bringing in our next chance of much-needed rain.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High 84

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 60

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. High 85

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 86

After a warm stretch, temperatures will drop at the end of the week, and it will feel much more like fall for the upcoming weekend.