We will enjoy one more day with full sun here in the Miami Valley. Temperatures will continue to run unseasonably warm, with highs near 80 this afternoon. It will not be as breezy as it was on Wednesday.

Tonight will start off mostly clear, with a little more cloud cover building in by Friday. Expect a partly sunny finish to the week, with the slight chance of an isolated shower developing by late afternoon/evening.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 53

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm with an isolated shower late day. High 78

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. High 78

A few spotty showers or a thunderstorm will be possible on Saturday. It will not be a washout, and some communities will stay dry all day. Sunday will have a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through. It will be windy Sunday, as temperatures turn cooler.