Tonight, a cold front will approach the area. This will spark a few showers, even a low chance of thunder. Rain ends late tonight, and morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine on Thursday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and breezy with a few showers, chance of thunder. Low 53

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon, breezy and cooler. High near 60

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low near 40

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. High 56

Cooler air will build in behind the cold front. Highs Friday through the weekend will be in the low to mid 50s, and overnight lows will drop to near freezing for Saturday and Sunday mornings. At least there will be lot of sunshine for the weekend.