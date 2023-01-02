It looks like a cloudy start to the first week of the new year. While there will be dry time today, it will likely feel damp all day with the extensive cloud cover. Highs will still be unseasonably mild, and not too far from record values. We expect highs in the upper 50s, and the record for today is 61 degrees, set back in 1916.

Rain will fill in overnight, falling steady and even heavy at times. There is the chance of a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall will continue into Tuesday, and it will be windy and even warmer. The record high for January 3rd is 65, set back in 1897, and we are forecasting 64 degrees.

TODAY: Cloudy and mild with the slight chance of a few spotty light showers. High 58

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with rain, heavy at times, and the chance of thunder. Low 56

TUESDAY: Rain likely with the chance of thunder. Windy and unseasonably mild. High 64

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers, otherwise cloudy and cool. High 55

A few showers will linger on Wednesday before ending. It will be turning cooler for the second half of the week into the weekend. Highs will only be in the upper 30s and low 40s, closer to normal for this time of year.