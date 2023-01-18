Rain will fall steady and heavy at times tonight. We can’t rule out some thunder, and winds increase. On Thursday, dry weather returns from morning through early afternoon, along with some sun. It will be another windy, spring-like day with a few more showers and a thunderstorm or two moving in by mid-afternoon. Some of those could produce strong winds.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cool with rain, heavy at times, and the chance of thunder. Temperatures slowly rising through the 40s.

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, windy and unseasonably mild, an early morning shower is possible with scattered showers and a maybe a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 60

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance of an early evening shower or thunderstorm, then mostly cloudy, windy and colder. Low near 30

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and much colder with a slight chance of flurries. High 34

Behind the storm, Friday looks much colder. It will be cloudy with highs only in the low to mid 30s. Saturday morning, readings will be down in the mid-20s, but the weekend starts dry. However, we could see some rain and snow on Sunday.