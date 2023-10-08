Another great sweater weather day. Morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s recover into the 50s this afternoon. Variable cloud cover along with a passing shower possible. Tonight a slightly better chance of a shower.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a passing shower. High 57.

TONIGHT: Generally cloudy with a passing shower possible. Low 43

COLUMBUS DAY (MONDAY): AM chance of a shower, PM mix of clouds and sun. High near 60.

We continue our warming trend through the end of the week as temperatures return to the low 70s Thursday and Friday. Tuesday is the driest day. Best chances of measurable rain is on Thursday and Friday.