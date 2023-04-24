Temperatures will continue to run well below normal for most of this week. Today, we’ll see numerous clouds, a slight chance of a sprinkle, and highs only near 50 degrees. With some clearing overnight and diminishing wind, areas of frost will be possible.

More clouds will be around on Tuesday, and there will be a better chance of a few light showers. Highs will reach the mid-50s. Dry weather returns on Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and continued unseasonably cool. A sprinkle is possible, especially along/north of I-70. High 50

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold with areas of frost. Low 33

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and continued cool, with a few scattered showers. High 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool again. High 58

Highs will get back into the 60s for Thursday and Friday, but rain chances increase again at the end of the week.