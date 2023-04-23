***FREEZE WARNING UNTIL 9 AM FOR MERCER, DARKE, PREBLE, BUTLER, AUGLAIZE, SHELBY, MIAMI, MONTGOMERY AND WARREN COUNTIES…FROSTY ADVISORY FOR GREENE AND CLINTON COUNTIES.***

Starting out quite chilly this morning and we stay unseasonably cold, not only today but throughout the new week ahead. Some morning sunshine gives way to skies becoming cloudy and with the cold air in place we may see a stray shower or two this afternoon or this evening. Overnight for the next 2 nights, frost will once again be possible.

TODAY: Becoming cloudy and cold. Spotty PM shower. High 50

TONIGHT: Spotty evening shower. Areas of frost. Cold. Low 32

MONDAY: Continued unseasonably cold. Mostly cloudy with an isolated sprinkle. High 53

Chance again of frost Tuesday morning. Daytime highs for the rest of the week stay cool with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Increasing chances of rain by the end of the week.