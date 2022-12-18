Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gray skies to start your Sunday with a few flurries around town. If you are heading out and about today, a few spots may be slick on bridges and overpasses.

This afternoon, we should see a few breaks in the clouds for a bit of sunshine. Overall, a chilly day with highs around 30.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High 30

TONIGHT: Still some clouds. Chilly. Low 19

MONDAY: Variable clouds. High 35

Keeping tabs on a potential Midwest/Great Lakes storm for the end of the week. This storm will likely make travel difficult in some nearby states as well as through parts of Ohio. We are tracking the potential for rain/snow, high winds and bitter cold.