Expect some downright unpleasant weather to start the week. Temperatures will be unseasonably cold, with windy conditions and occasional rain. Highs will only reach the mid 40s, and we will likely break the record “coldest high temperature” for today’s date, which is 50 degrees, set back in 1994. Winds will gust to 40 mph at times.

Tonight, we will still be dealing with windy conditions and a cold rain. Lows will drop into the upper 30s. Tuesday will be one more chilly, unsettled day with showers likely.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and unseasonably cold with showers. High 45

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and cold with showers. Low 38

TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy and continued chilly with showers. High 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a little more sun late day. Cool. High 55

Wednesday will be a dry, but cool day. Highs will be in the mid 50s. It will finally turn milder during the second half of the week.