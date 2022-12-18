Unseasonably cold, winter weather has arrived in the Miami Valley. It’s expected to continue through next week and get even colder going into the Christmas holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Chilly. Low 18

MONDAY: Variable clouds. High 34

We are keeping tabs on a potential Midwest/Great Lakes storm for the end of next week. This storm will likely make travel difficult in some nearby states as well as through parts of Ohio. We are tracking the potential for rain/snow, high winds and bitter cold. With arctic air arriving during Christmas weekend, temperatures could plummet down to single figures.