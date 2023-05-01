Tonight, we will still be dealing with windy conditions and a cold rain. Lows will drop into the upper 30s. Tuesday will be one more chilly, unsettled day with showers likely. Once again, temperatures will not climb out of the 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and chilly with showers. Low 38

TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy and continued chilly with showers. High 48

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with a few showers, mainly before midnight. Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a little more sun late day. Cool. High 55

Wednesday will be a dry, but cool day. Highs will be in the mid 50s. After the potential for patchy morning frost Thursday, it will finally turn milder during the second half of the week. High temperatures return to the 60s, with 70s likely over the weekend.