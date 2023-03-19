DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A chilly air mass is in place for our last full day of winter. Normal highs this time of the year are in the low 50s and today we reach only into the upper 30s. On Saturday we tied for the 5th coolest high temperature for the date. Temperatures moderate on Monday as spring officially arrives at 4:24 PM to around 50.

TODAY: Continued chilly, breezy, increasing sunshine. High 38

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 23

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 50.

Temperatures swing into the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week. Turning windy and wet Wednesday through Saturday.