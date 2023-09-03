The weather stays quiet for several more days therefore the hot and humid weather isn’t changing in the near term. Still great weather for enjoying the last couple of pool days. And of course, use common sense during the peak heating hours of the day by drinking plenty of water and taking breaks.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. Hot and humid. High 91.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Low 70

LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Hot and humid. High 92

The heat and humidity continues through mid week. Low chances of showers and storms late Wednesday and Thursday.